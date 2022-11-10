Jazz roll to 4th straight win, continue to own Hawks

Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the visiting Utah Jazz won their fourth straight game, a 125-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, November 9 (Thursday, November 10, Manila time).
Markkanen made 9-for-18 from the field, including a season-high six three-pointers, with 8 rebounds to help Utah become the first team in the league to win 10 games.
Utah has won six in a row against the Hawks, including four straight in Atlanta.
Jordan Clarkson added 23 points and Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 18, all on a season-best six three-pointers.
Jarred Vanderbilt was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with right adductor soreness and had 7 rebounds for the Jazz.
Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 26 points. Trae Young returned after missing Monday’s game with right shin soreness and made only 10-of-28 shots for 22 points and 9 assists.
De’Andre Hunter matched his season high with 22 points. Clint Capela had 15 points and equaled his season-high with 19 rebounds.
The Jazz took the lead for good in the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run. Markkanen’s three-pointer – which came after Young ignored coach Nate McMillan’s call for a timeout and missed a driving layup – with 5:11 gave Utah a 108-98 lead.
Utah took advantage of Atlanta’s cold shooting to take a 63-54 halftime lead. The Hawks made only 3-of-13 threes in the first half, with Utah hitting 9-of-20. Young was only 3-for-14 from the floor as the Jazz led by as many as 15 in the first half.
Atlanta quickly erased the lead and tied the game at 68 at 9:22 on a three-pointer by Young. The Hawks built a 10-point lead, but Utah reduced the advantage to 90-85 going into the fourth.
Atlanta completes a home back-to-back Thursday against Philadelphia. Utah plays the middle game of the road trip Saturday at Washington. – Rappler.com
