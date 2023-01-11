Jazz rally to take down Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

Jordan Clarkson steals the show in the closing minutes against the Cavs as the Jazz spoil the 46-point explosion of their former star Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in his first game in Salt Lake City since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Jordan Clarkson stole the show in a 116-114 Utah Jazz victory on Tuesday night, January 10 (Wednesday, January 11, Manila time).

Clarkson finished with 32 points and scored 9 straight in the final 1:23 after Mitchell gave the Cavs a five-point lead.

Lauri Markkanen, who went to Utah in the blockbuster Mitchell trade this past offseason, scored 25 points – despite 6-of-18 shooting – and grabbed 16 rebounds. Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each added 13 points.

Cleveland went scoreless for nearly three minutes after Mitchell scored with 3:13 left, allowing Utah to surge to the win with a late 13-0 run.

The Jazz were within five when Clarkson drained a 3-pointer and hit a foul shot with 1:22 remaining after being fouled while shooting by Caris LeVert, who was called for a Flagrant 1 foul.

Utah retained possession after the four-point play, and Clarkson was quickly fouled again by LeVert while attempting a three-pointer.

Clarkson put Utah up 109-107 by hitting all three free throws with 1:10 remaining. Clarkson scored on the ensuing Jazz possession after LeVert missed a trey.

The Jazz took a game-clinching 115-107 lead at the 23.1-second mark after two Markkanen free throws following a missed Mitchell three-pointer.

Mitchell scored 10 straight points early in the fourth as Cleveland rallied from 13 points down to take a 101-94 lead before Utah’s comeback.

The Jazz showed a video tribute in Mitchell’s honor before tipoff. The former Utah star then received a warm welcome from his old home crowd, with cheers from appreciative Jazz fans drowning out boos by disgruntled former supporters.

Clarkson made three straight baskets, including one three-pointer, during an 11-0 run that resulted in a 76-63 Utah lead.

Utah outscored the Cavs 15-4 in the final five minutes of the first quarter to go up 31-24, and Mitchell helped Cleveland tie the game at the half. He scored 13 points in the second quarter and capped a 9-0 run with a deep shot. – Rappler.com