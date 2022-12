Jazz score 5 points in last 8 seconds, stun Warriors

ESCAPE. Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson tries to pass the ball past Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz pull off a win with a wild ending against the defending champion Warriors

Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a three-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored 5 points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 7 (Thursday, December 8, Manila time).

Jordan Poole made one of two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a seemingly safe four-point lead after they trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz then pulled off a win with a wild ending.

The late rally began with the three-pointer from Beasley with 7.8 seconds to go. Nickeil Alexander-Walker then gave the Jazz life with 4.3 seconds remaining by stealing the ball from Poole in a frantic moment.

The ball was advanced to Beasley, who connected with Fontecchio for the game-winning bucket with 1.4 seconds left.

That final burst of excitement came moments after the ejection of Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, who posted team highs with 22 points and 9 assists.

Poole led all scorers with 36 points in a game in which both teams were missing key players.

Fontecchio and Beasley both finished with 18 points for the Jazz, Collin Sexton added 17, Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 15, Alexander-Walker scored 11, and Walker Kessler also had 10 points and 12 rebounds..

SIMONE FONTECCHIO FOR THE WIN OFF THE STEAL!@utahjazz WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yyclOCRtAg — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022

Clarkson knotted the score on with a layup with 56.6 seconds left after the Warriors went ahead with a 7-0 run, but Poole assisted Jonathan Kuminga for a go-ahead dunk with 35.9 seconds remaining.

Kuminga, who scored 24 points, then blocked a jumper by Clarkson and hit one of two technical free throws after the Jazz guard was called for a flagrant 2 foul.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson didn’t have the best shooting night, going 8-for-25 from the field, but finished with 22 points.

The Warriors played without Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor).

The Jazz also were not at full strength. Mike Conley remained out with a knee injury, and leading scorer Lauri Markkanen was sidelined due to an illness.

Utah led by 5 when Moses Moody ignited a 7-0 run for the Warriors with a three-pointer. Poole put Golden State up 119-117 with 3:08 to go, leading to the wacky finish.

Both teams kept their foot on the gas in the first half, with the Warriors taking a 69-66 lead into the break.

Utah held an 11-point lead with nine minutes remaining before Golden State surged in front. – Rappler.com