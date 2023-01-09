Grizzlies hold off Jazz for 6th straight win as Jordan Clarkson gets ejected

READY TO FIGHT. Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson gets into a fighting stance after his flagrant-two foul on the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane.

Jordan Clarkson exits in the third quarter for a flagrant-two foul when he slapped Desmond Bane in the face as the Jazz lose for the seventh time in eight games

Desmond Bane had 24 points and 9 rebounds, while Tyus Jones scored 21 as the host Memphis Grizzlies earned their sixth straight victory by defeating the Utah Jazz, 123-118, on Sunday, January 8 (Monday, January 9, Manila time).

Jaren Jackson Jr. also came up big for the Grizzlies, who were without Ja Morant because of a right thigh injury. Jackson scored 19 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, blocked 5 shots, and had 3 steals.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Kelly Olynyk contributed 19 points and 8 boards for the Jazz, who lost for the second night in a row after falling 126-118 in Chicago on Saturday.

Rookie Walker Kessler contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 blocks off the bench for Utah, which has now lost seven of eight games.

Utah played without Jordan Clarkson, one of its key players, for the fourth quarter. Clarkson was ejected with a flagrant-two foul in the final seconds of the third quarter when he slapped Bane in the face as the Grizzlies’ guard drove toward the basket.

Clarkson had scored 13 of his 17 points in the third, helping Utah pull within 1 after trailing by 16 early in the second half.

Dillon Brooks scored 15 for Memphis, including a key three after the Grizzlies corralled an offensive rebound to give Memphis a 113-103 lead with six minutes remaining.

Malik Beasley got a steal and a dunk to help Utah get within 6 with two minutes remaining. The Jazz had a chance to get even closer but Olynyk lost the ball while twisting his ankle en route to the hoop, and Jackson quickly scored on the other end to put the lead back to 8.

It was still a one-point game midway through the second quarter – 42-41 for Memphis after Olynyk’s trey – before the Grizzlies took control. They used a late 12-2 run to go into the locker room ahead 66-52.

After Jackson gave Memphis its biggest lead of 16 at 68-52, Utah used a 20-5 push early in the third quarter to get within 1.

Ahead 85-84, Brooks tipped in a shot to ignite an 8-0 run and the Grizzlies reestablished a double-digit lead when Bane drained a three. – Rappler.com