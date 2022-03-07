Bogdanovic sinks Jazz record in treys in win over Thunder

Coming off his worst shooting game of the season, Bojan Bogdanovic hits a franchise record in triples as the Jazz win for the 10th time in the last 12 games

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, setting a franchise record with 11 three-pointers, to lead the Utah Jazz to a 116-103 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 6 (Monday, March 7, Manila time).

The Jazz have won 10 of their last 12 while the Thunder have lost two consecutive games and 10 of their last 13.

Bogdanovic was coming off his worst shooting game of the season – going 1-of-11 from the floor and missing 5 of 6 three-point attempts in Friday’s blowout loss in New Orleans.

But Bogdanovic got going from outside early, hitting 4 three-pointers in the first quarter.

Bogdanovic had made 8 three-pointers in a game three times in his career before breaking through with more Sunday.

Utah led by as many as 23 late in the third quarter, before Oklahoma City started cutting the deficit.

The Thunder pulled within 9 with 4:30 remaining in the fourth, the first time Oklahoma City had been closer than 10 since the opening moments of the second quarter.

But Bogdanovic got hot from outside once again, hitting 3 three-pointers down the stretch to keep the Thunder from getting closer than 8.

Bogdanovic was 11-of-19 from the field, with all but one of his attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Donovan Mitchell added 24 points and 10 assists for Utah, while Jordan Clarkson scored 20 off the bench.

Utah hit 23 three-pointers in 52 tries (44.2%). The Thunder have allowed a combined 45 three-pointers in their past two games.

Rudy Gobert had a game-high 17 rebounds to go with his 12 points. In Utah’s three games against Oklahoma City this season, Gobert is averaging more than 18 rebounds per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points – along with 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals – while no other Oklahoma City player scored more than Aleksej Pokusevski’s 12.

The Jazz jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter, reeling off a 27-8 run over a five-minute stretch to go up 33-15.

Utah hit 7 of its 8 first-quarter three-point shots in the stretch, including a trio by Royce O’Neale on back-to-back-to-back possessions early in the run.

During the hot streak, the Jazz were 9-for-10 from the floor, making all of their three-point tries. – Rappler.com