Jazz come from behind as Spurs crash to 16th straight loss

CONTRIBUTOR. Jordan Clarkson makes his presence felt for the Jazz.

The Jazz overhaul a 14-point deficit to clinch their second straight win after the All-Star break

Lauri Markkanen scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz dug out of a 14-point deficit en route to a 118-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City on Saturday, February 25 (Sunday, February 26, Manila time).

The new-look Jazz got another nice contribution off the bench from Kris Dunn, who totaled 15 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in his second game after signing a 10-day contract.

Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs with 22 points and Keldon Johnson contributed 18 points and 7 rebounds, but San Antonio dropped its 16th straight game overall and 18th in a row on the road.

Ochai Agbaji added 14 points for the Jazz, while Talen Horton-Tucker scored 12 with 6 rebounds and Simone Fontecchio had 11 points in a reserve role.

Walker Kessler scored 9 points with 12 rebounds and 5 blocked shots for Utah, which won its second straight after the All-Star break.

The Spurs held a 10-point halftime lead and were up by a dozen in the second half before the Jazz took over, holding San Antonio to 14 points in the third quarter.

Utah trailed 71-59 in the third quarter when it began to mount a comeback.

Jordan Clarkson kicked off a 9-0 run with a floater followed by 5 straight points from Horton-Tucker.

Utah used an 8-0 spurt a moment later and took its first lead of the game, 76-75, on a Kessler free throw.

Malaki Branham, who had 13 points and 6 rebounds, gave San Antonio its last lead, 79-78, with 2:47 left in the third.

The Jazz then closed out the quarter with the final 7 points.

Zach Collins scored 15 points and brought the Spurs within 5 with a three-point bucket at the 6:54 mark, but Utah limited the visitors to only 8 more points the rest of the way.

The two teams play again in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, which will bring to a close the Spurs’ nine-game Rodeo Road Trip. – Rappler.com