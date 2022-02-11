Wizards rally to hang 10th straight loss on Nets

THRILLER. Nets star Kyrie Irving dribbles as Wizards guard Raul Neto defends during the first half.

Brooklyn’s latest loss – a one-point heartbreaker against the Washington Wizards – comes just hours after the Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons

Raul Neto scored a season-high 21 points as the host Washington Wizards rallied late in the third quarter and eked out a 113-112 victory over the skidding Brooklyn Nets, whose losing streak reached 10 games.

The latest loss came after they traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry on Thursday, February 10 (Friday, February 11, Manila time)

Neto made 7-of-9 shots and all six free throws as Washington placed seven in double figures after trading Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell, and Davis Bertans before the trade deadline.

Brooklyn was within 111-110 when Kyrie Irving sank two free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Washington’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit two free throws with 6.3 seconds left and the game ended with a disjointed possession by Brooklyn.

Nets rookie Cam rookie Cam Thomas saw his contested three-pointer fall well short, and Blake Griffin hit the putback layup as time expired.

Kyle Kuzma finds Thomas Bryant to log his 10th AST and log his FIRST career triple-double!@BrooklynNets: 96@WashWizards: 103



4:42 remaining on TNT pic.twitter.com/QDrEuzopri — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2022

Kyle Kuzma totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and reserve Anthony Gill also finished with a career-best 15 points.

Thomas Bryant, Caldwell-Pope, and Deni Avdija added 13 points apiece and Rui Hachimura chipped in 12 as Washington shot 50.6% and won for the second time in 10 games.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 31 points but shot 9-of-22 as Brooklyn also dropped to 2-11 since Kevin Durant sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee on January 15.

The Nets are on their first 10-game skid since dropping 16 straight in the 2016-2017 season.

Thomas added 27 points and Griffin contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds as Brooklyn shot 46.4% and blew an eight-point lead in the third.

Brooklyn held a 66-58 lead on a basket by Patty Mills with 10:15 remaining, but the Wizards ripped off a 16-6 run and took a 74-72 lead on Hachimura’s 16-footer with 5:10 left. Washington then ended the third by scoring 10 straight points, taking an 86-78 lead on Kuzma’s reverse layup with 31.9 seconds left.

Washington opened a 100-87 lead when Bryant’s off-balance three-pointer beat the shot clock with 7:27 left. Brooklyn responded with a 20-9 run and got within 109-107 when Thomas converted a four-point play with 1:06 remaining. – Rappler.com