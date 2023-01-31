Surprise, surprise: Lowly Wizards own NBA-best win streak at 6 after Spurs rout

RISING. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives between San Antonio Spurs forwards Jeremy Sochan (10) and Keldon Johnson (3) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards - ranked ninth in the NBA's Eastern Conference with a 24-26 record - rise to a league-best six-game winning streak after blowout out the San Antonio Spurs

Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to pace seven Washington players in double figures as the visiting Wizards ran past the San Antonio Spurs 127-106 on Monday (Tuesday, January 31, Manila time) to win their NBA-best sixth consecutive game.

Bradley Beal added 21 points for the Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis hitting for 17, Kyle Kuzma scoring 16, Corey Kispert pouring in 14 points, Kendrick Nunn tallying 12 and Monte Morris contributing 11 points.

Avdija and Porzingis each grabbed nine rebounds while Beal and Porzingis contributed seven assists apiece.

Keldon Johnson scored a game-high 26 points for the Spurs, who took their sixth loss in a row. Jeremy Sochan had 17 points, Zach Collins had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Stanley Johnson added 10 points.

The Wizards led 63-55 at halftime but were up by only four midway through the third quarter before reeling off eight straight points.

Washington’s advantage grew to 14 before the end of the period, and the visitors were never threatened in the fourth while sending the Spurs to their 11th defeat in 12 games.

The Spurs ruled the majority of the first quarter, leading by eight points after a Keita Bates-Diop layup with 4:55 to go. Washington rallied to tie the game at 30-30 on Avdija’s bucket with 1:15 remaining before San Antonio scored the final six points of the quarter.

The Wizards jumped to the front with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, but San Antonio retook the lead at 43-42 on Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer with 7:53 to play in the period. Washington answered, pushing to the front and then to a 53-44 advantage on Kispert’s layup with 3:52 remaining.

Washington eventually owned the eight-point edge at the break.

Sochan paced all scorers with 15 points before halftime on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor. Beal led the Wizards with 14 points while Porzingis had 13.

The Spurs pulled within four points on Jakob Poeltl’s free throw with 6:27 to play in the third quarter. Washington eventually went into the final quarter up 98-87. – Rappler.com