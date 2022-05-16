Giannis after Bucks’ Game 7 loss to Celtics: ‘Everything was heavy’

EXIT. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks see their title defense come to an end against the Celtics.

‘Legs heavy, body heavy, mind heavy, everything was heavy,’ says Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks’ title-retention bid comes to an end

The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo looked as invincible as ever throughout most of the series, the Bucks didn’t give him enough support to get the job done.

Antetokounmpo did everything he possibly could against a stingy Boston defense. He averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, which led all players in the series. The Greek Freak put up stats that no player ever has in an NBA playoff series. Simply put, he was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks.

All Antetokounmpo could say after the Game 7 loss was that everything feels heavy. Although not having Khris Middleton for the entire series make his effort much more impressive, the physicality of the series did a number on him.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: "Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 15, 2022

All the weight Antetokounmpo feels is because he was able to carry the Bucks throughout the series even as the players around him failed to make shots. He maintained a positive perspective after being knocked out of the NBA playoffs, saying that it should be a learning experience. Jrue Holiday kept his head up, too, saying that he is proud of where the team is.

"Hopefully like this moment, instead of thinking that we lost something we can gain and learn in order for us to put ourselves in position to win another championship."



-Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/QEwFmEST7L — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) May 15, 2022

The Bucks still have what it takes to be contenders next season. They are only one year removed from a championship and could have had a better chance to win the title next year if they can improve the roster even further. – Rappler.com