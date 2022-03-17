WATCH: Warriors coach Steve Kerr goes after Marcus Smart after Stephen Curry injury

EARLY EXIT. Steph Curry's status remains uncertain after twisting his foot awkwardly in the Warriors' game against the Celtics.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr understands basketball is a physical sport, but he definitely thinks that what Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart did to Stephen Curry is reckless and, well, not so smart.

Kerr made sure to let Smart know that as he confronted him after his play that injured Curry. Midway through the second quarter, Curry and Smart tried to recover a loose ball, but with the Warriors sharpshooter in a better position to get the possession, the Celtics vet dived for the ball – pinning down Steph’s left leg in the process.

Here’s the play that injured Curry:

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry's leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2022

A visibly upset Steve Kerr was then spotted on the sidelines talking to Marcus Smart, seemingly explaining that how he approached the play and dived for the ball was wrong.

Steve Kerr had some words for Marcus Smart 👀



Warriors and Celtics getting spicy 🌶pic.twitter.com/V008fUVCBE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2022

Kerr has every reason to be frustrated. After all, Stephen Curry is the Warriors’ best player and they can’t afford to lose him to a major injury this close to the playoffs.

Curry was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night with what the Warriors are calling a left foot soreness. It doesn’t look like the injury is severe since the Dubs labeled it as soreness, but fans will have to wait for an official diagnosis to determine whether it will sideline Curry for some time or not.

Hopes are high that it's not a significant injury that will bother Curry despite his history of injuries in his foot.