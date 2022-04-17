Draymond Green gets HOF endorsement from Kerr after master class vs Nuggets

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, seeing Draymond Green lock up reigning MVP Nikola Jokic isn’t surprising because, in his words, he’s a Hall of Fame player

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Saturday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets proved that Draymond Green is a defensive beast. The defensive ace was tasked to shut down the Serbian behemoth that was Nikola Jokic. Despite being undersized, Green was able to utilize his defensive IQ and quick hands to make the MVP’s life a living hell.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr talked about Draymond Green’s incredible performance. The coach noted that Green locking up Jokic wasn’t surprising, because, in his words, he’s a Hall of Fame player.

"Draymond is a Hall of Famer"



Steve Kerr had high praise for Draymond Green after Game 1. pic.twitter.com/ygXxwDAiwI — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2022

While it might seem like hyperbole for some, Green actually has a good case for Hall of Fame consideration. He was a key part of the Warriors’ 73-win team and their three rings during the 2015-2018 era. He was arguably the second-most important player to the team after Stephen Curry, as his defensive presence changed the landscape of the league. A DPOY award and two gold medals are just the icing on top of the cake.

However, Green isn’t likely focused on getting into the Hall of Fame for now. He’s more invested in one thing: grabbing the Warriors another ring. With their core players getting healthy at the right time, the stage is set for them to dominate the West again. Their thrashing of the Nuggets seemed like a warning to the rest of the league.

Is this the return of the Dynasty Warriors? Green did allude that the league would be scared of the Warriors again once they were healthy. We could be seeing the rebirth of a monster in the playoffs. – Rappler.com