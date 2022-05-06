Draymond Green slapped with $25,000 fine for flipping off Grizzlies fans

ALL EVEN. Draymond Green and the Warriors are tied at 1-1 with Ja Morant'S Grizzlies in the West semis.

'If you’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and had blood running down their face, you should get flipped off,' says Warriors star Draymond Green

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been reprimanded for flipping off Grizzlies fans in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The NBA is fining the veteran $25,000 for his obscene gesture as he walked down the tunnel.

Warriors star Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for his middle finger gestures to fans in Memphis on Tuesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2022

In case you missed it, here is the scene:

No one outside of the WWE plays heel better than Draymond Green 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/OHOgncpcGw — Memphis Fight Club (@DerFranzWagner) May 4, 2022

The Warriors forward was elbowed in the face early in the first quarter by Xavier Tillman and went down bleeding. He ultimately had to head back to the locker room to get fixed up and decided to finger the Memphis faithful. Classic Draymond. He did admit though it felt “really good” to do so.

“If you’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and had blood running down their face, you should get flipped off,” Green said. “So, I’ll take the fine. I’ll go do an appearance and make up the money, but it felt really good to flip them off.”

The Warriors ultimately lost Game 2, 106-101, thanks to a ridiculous 47-point performance from Ja Morant, who willed his team to the finish line. It’s been an extremely physical series so far, highlighted by Dillon Brooks’ hard foul on Gary Payton II. Brooks was ejected for it and will be suspended for Game 3, while Payton sustained an elbow injury and will miss around three weeks. That’s a big blow to the Dubs defense and we can certainly expect some more fireworks as this series rolls on. – Rappler.com