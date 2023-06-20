Warriors, Lakers favorites to land Draymond Green after free agency announcement

SORRY STAR. Draymond Green says the incident has been a ‘huge embarrassment.’

Oddsmakers tip Draymond Green to stay in the US west coast after his free agency announcement, putting the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers as top destinations for the 4-time NBA champion

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his player option for 2023-24, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN and The Athletic on Monday (Tuesday, June 20, Manila time).

The 33-year-old veteran is turning down a $27.6 million salary to enter free agency after winning four NBA titles in 11 seasons with the Warriors.

“We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul told ESPN.

If he does leave the Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers have the shortest odds to lure him away at +550, followed by the Dallas Mavericks at +800, per DraftKings.

With the Lakers, Green could potentially team with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Dallas could also be attractive if Kyrie Irving returns to pair with Luka Doncic.

The Phoenix Suns, who are reportedly acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, are being offered at +1100 by the book to also sign Green.

The four-time All-Star averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 73 games (all starts) with Golden State in 2022-2023.

Green has career averages of 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 758 games (608 starts) since the Warriors drafted him in the second round out of Michigan State in 2012. He was voted the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-2017.

Along with All-Star teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr, Green won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

The Warriors held an introductory press conference for new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. later. Dunleavy was promoted to the GM role after Bob Myers stepped down in late May.

“I think Steve has said it, and I’ll reiterate: We really want Draymond back,” Dunleavy said. “What he means to this organization, this team, in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. That’s very important.” – Rappler.com