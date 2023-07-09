Warriors sign Dario Saric to one-year deal – report

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW SQUAD. Dario Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.

Warriors sign free agent forward Dario Saric to a one-year deal as part of an offseason roster retooling

The Golden State Warriors continued their offseason roster retooling, signing free agent forward Dario Saric.

Saric’s agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball, told ESPN on Saturday, July 8, that Saric’s deal is for one year. Contract terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-10 Croatian is entering his seventh NBA season. He did not play in 2020-21 because of an ACL injury.

Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 57 games (12 starts).

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Saric has played in 413 games (217 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Suns, and Thunder. He has averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

This offseason, the Warriors have added veteran point guard Chris Paul in a trade, sending guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange.

Golden State re-signed forward Draymond Green and declined the option on guard Donte DiVincenzo. – Rappler.com