Warriors star Draymond Green dealt one-game suspension

NOTORIOUS. Draymond Green reacts to a foul call against the Warriors during playoff action against the Kings.

The Warriors, down 0-2 in their playoff series against the Kings, suffer another blow with the suspension of veteran Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended one game by the NBA for stepping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis’ chest in Game 2 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series last Monday, April 17.

Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts played a role in the league’s decision to issue the suspension, NBA executive vice president/head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement announcing the punishment on Tuesday, April 18 (Wednesday, April 19, Manila time).

Green will not be paid when he misses Game 3 on Thursday in San Francisco.

The incident that led to the ban happened with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter of the Monday game. After falling to the floor, Sabonis grabbed at Green’s right ankle and held onto it, prompting Green to stomp on his chest.

Green was given a Flagrant Foul 2, resulting in an ejection, while Sabonis received a technical foul.

Sacramento went on to win the game 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis.



He was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. pic.twitter.com/gYWvNO9lHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

Sabonis underwent X-rays on his sternum, which reportedly came back clear, multiple media outlets reported.

Green is averaging 6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 8 assists through Golden State’s first two playoff games against the Kings. – Rappler.com