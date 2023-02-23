Warriors star Stephen Curry out at least another week

Steph Curry still won’t be around when the erratic Warriors resume play after the All-Star break

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who returned to the practice court on Tuesday, will miss at least four more games due to his left leg injuries, the team announced on Wednesday, February 22 (Thursday, February 23, Manila time).

The team stated that “Curry is making good progress,” adding that he would be re-evaluated in one week.

The Warriors resume play after the All-Star break with a Thursday road game against the Los Angeles Lakers. They then will play a five-game home stand with games against the Houston Rockets (Friday), Minnesota Timberwolves (Sunday), Portland Trail Blazers (Tuesday), the Los Angeles Clippers (March 2), and the New Orleans Pelicans (March 3).

After Curry got hurt on February 4 in a win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors went 2-3 leading into the All-Star break.

Curry, 34, is contributing 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. He was chosen an All-Star for the ninth time, but he didn’t play in the game in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

The Warriors sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are just one game behind sixth place, the final automatic playoff spot, and just one game ahead of two teams tied for 11th. The seventh- through 10th-place teams participate in the play-in tournament for the conference’s last two postseason bids.

Golden State will be missing another starter on Thursday. Andrew Wiggins, who didn’t play the final game before the break due to personal reasons, is also listed as “out” for the contest against the Clippers. – Rappler.com