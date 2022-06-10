Stephen Curry: ‘I’m going to play’ in Game 4

REGROUP. Steph Curry and the Warriors try to equaliza the series again in Game 4.

Steph Curry suffers a foot injury but says he’s going to be all right as the Warriors opt to rest instead of practice a day before their Game 4 duel against the Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry avoided a major injury to his left foot and declared himself game ready for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, June 10 (Saturday, June 11, Manila time).

“I’m going to play,” Curry said Thursday. “That’s all I know right now.”

The Warriors did not practice, instead using Thursday as a rest day. Curry said he knew Wednesday night that he would be all right, having gone through something similar against the Celtics’ Marcus Smart in March.

“Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I’ve got to deal with and the soreness, pain level and all that,” Curry said.

“So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn’t have to go get any extra tests just because we’ve been through this before.”

Curry was injured late in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 116-100 loss in Boston in Game 3. The eight-time All-Star appeared to be in serious pain after Celtics center Al Horford landed on his leg during a battle for a loose ball.

Curry’s injury occurred with 4:07 to play and he was removed less than two minutes later when the game appeared out of reach. Curry finished the Game 3 loss with 31 points and is averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 steals in the Finals.

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 also in Boston.

The two-time league MVP and three-time champion averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in 64 games during the regular season, his 13th season with the Warriors.

