Warriors’ Steve Kerr fires stinging jab on LeBron, Lakers for missing playoffs

ELIMINATED. LeBron James and the Lakers miss the playoffs just two seasons after winning the championship.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is notorious for his tongue-in-cheek humor, so getting a bit on The King and the Lakers isn’t totally surprising

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Ah, the Los Angeles Lakers. Many things have been said about the team over the last few hours for missing the NBA playoffs. But it doesn’t hurt to add more, right? Not unless you’re the Lakers, who are actually hurting.

On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked on 95.7 The Game about the possibility of Jordan Poole starting in the postseason, especially with Stephen Curry still sidelined. But somehow, always the witty guy, Kerr managed to squeeze in a little jab on LeBron James and the Lakers for failing to advance to the NBA playoffs.

“It’s a possibility (Poole as a starter). We gotta see where Steph is. I think for sure we will (consider). I like that (Curry, Poole, and Klay Thompson together), you know when you get in the playoffs and you need to guard, name it, Paul George or LeBron, well, not this year. Sorry, I didn’t mean that, just a subtle jab.”

The fact that Kerr admitted that it was a “subtle jab” on The King and the Lakers only made it better.

Of course, Kerr and LeBron are no strangers to each other, having faced off in tension-field battles in the NBA Finals several times. But they’ve always had a respectful relationship. The Warriors coach is notorious for his tongue-in-cheek humor, so getting a bit on The King and the Lakers isn’t totally surprising.

The Warriors will return to the NBA playoffs after a two-year absence. Perhaps luckily for them, they won’t have to face LeBron. Sad for the Lakers though. Real sad. – Rappler.com