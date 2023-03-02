Warriors target next week for Stephen Curry’s return

AWAITED RETURN. Steph Curry averages almost 30 points for the Warriors this season.

Sidelined for nearly a month, Steph Curry looks to return next week and give the Warriors a much needed playoff push

The Golden State Warriors are optimistic that Stephen Curry will return during next week’s three-game road trip, ESPN reported Wednesday, March 1.

Curry, who turns 35 on March 14, has been sidelined since sustaining injuries to his lower left leg in a win against the Dallas Mavericks on February 4. The Warriors are 5-4 in his absence, including three straight wins.

The team provided an update Wednesday, saying Curry is making “good progress” and has been cleared to scrimmage for the first time since suffering partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane.

“Curry’s return-to-play will be based on his continued progress and response to full practice and scrimmages after missing nearly a month of game action,” the Warriors said.

Golden State’s trip begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, followed by games Tuesday in Oklahoma City and March 9 in Memphis.

Curry is contributing 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. The point guard was named to his ninth All-Star team but was unable to participate in the February 19 showcase in Salt Lake City.

A four-time NBA champion and two-time league Most Valuable Player, Curry owns career averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. He is the NBA’s all-time leader with 3,302 career three-point field goals in the regular season. – Rappler.com