Warriors NBA title favorites after Devin Booker injury

The Golden State Warriors emerged as the title favorites Wednesday, April 20, on FanDuel in the aftermath of the injury to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

The Warriors are +350 to win the NBA title outright with the league-leading Suns at +360. The Milwaukee Bucks are next at +500.

Booker suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss at home to the New Orleans Pelicans. The best-of-seven series shifts to New Orleans tied 1-1. Booker is expected to miss Games 3 and 4.

The Warriors and Suns are both 7/2 to win the title at the Las Vegas SuperBook. The Bucks are 4/1.

The Miami Heat are +650 and the Boston Celtics +800 at FanDuel.

With Steph Curry back from injury, the Warriors have a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Golden State won the games by an average of 18 points.

Booker might be out for a week due to a hamstring injury suffered in the Game 2 loss as the Suns hit the road with the first-round series tied 1-1 with the Pelicans.

Game 3 is Friday at New Orleans, where the Pelicans also host Game 4 on Sunday.

“We’ve played without Chris Paul and Book before,” Suns coach Monty Williams said Tuesday night. “If we have to play without Book, next man up. We’ve done that all year long.”

Hamstring injuries are not a new problem for Booker, who played with a similar injury in the 2021 NBA Finals but didn’t report it. He missed seven games with a left hamstring injury earlier this season.

Booker exited with 4:35 left in the third quarter and headed back to the locker room to be examined. An MRI exam reviewed on Wednesday made it “unlikely” the three-time All-Star would be ready to play in the next two games, ESPN reported.

Before his injury Tuesday night, Booker scored 31 points – all in the first half – with seven three-pointers and the Suns appeared poised to go up 2-0 in the series.

Game 5 would be played back in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Booker, 25, averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the regular season. The Suns were 8-6 without him in the lineup. – Rappler.com