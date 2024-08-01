Gordon Hayward retires after 14 NBA seasons

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined,' says Gordon Hayward as the injury-prone All-Star bids goodbye to the NBA

All-Star forward Gordon Hayward announced his retirement Thursday, August 1, after 14 NBA seasons with four teams.

Hayward, 34, averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over 835 games (649 starts) from 2010-2024.

“It’s been an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined,” he posted on social media.

Hayward split the 2023-2024 season with Charlotte and Oklahoma City, averaging 9.8 points in 51 games (28 starts).

Injuries hampered him throughout his career, limiting him to 52 or fewer games in each of the past five seasons and wiping out 2017-2018 almost entirely (fractured tibia).

“To all my fans: thank you for supporting me through the ups and downs,” Hayward posted. “I’ll always cherish the letters of encouragement and the moments we’ve shared around the world. You inspired me to always dream big and improve every day – and for the young players up next, I challenge you to do the same!”

Hayward broke into the NBA as Utah’s first-round pick (ninth overall) and ended his seven-year tenure with the Jazz with his only All-Star selection in 2016-2017. He moved on to play for the Boston Celtics (2017-2020), Hornets (2020-2024) and Thunder.

Hayward shot 95% (113-of-119) from the free throw line for his career in the postseason, the highest clip in NBA history (minimum 100 attempts).

An Indianapolis-area native, Hayward splashed onto the basketball map by leading his hometown school, Butler, to the 2010 NCAA Tournament championship game against Duke. His half-court heave at the buzzer bounced off the rim and the Blue Devils escaped with a 61-59 win. – Rappler.com