How ‘that guy’ Erik Spoelstra nearly played in the Philippines instead of joining the Miami Heat

Before joining the Miami Heat where he started as a video coordinator, Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra had another option on the table: to play as a local in the PBA

At certain points in life, sliding doors moments present themselves, and it’s only in retrospect that we become aware of the impact of such events.

For Filipino-American basketball mastermind Erik Spoelstra, his life-changing decision resonates close to home and could have altered the course of NBA history.

In a recent sit-down interview with Rappler, 25-time PBA champion Tim Cone shared a fascinating story about a conversation he had with Spoelstra on how he nearly played basketball in the Philippines.

The now 52-year-old Spo played his college basketball career at the University of Portland – his hometown – for four years from 1988-1992, during which he was named the West Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Year, joined the university’s 1,000-point club, and led the school in different career statistical accomplishments.

After graduating with a degree in communication, Spoelstra spent the next two seasons as a player and assistant coach for TuS Herten in the second division of Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

Spo then had the choice to re-sign with the club or join the Miami Heat as a video coordinator, but there was another option on the table: to play as a local in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“His career was ending there,” Cone said about Spoelstra’s time in Germany.

This is where Jim Kelly, a longtime basketball scout in the NBA, entered the picture.

“Jim Kelly was a guy who was with Toronto and now with Dallas,” Cone explained. “He was here [in the Philippines], living here for a while and kind of helping out all the coaches at one point before he left for the NBA.

“And at that time, he was contacting Fil-Ams around the world and he had actually called Spo and said, ‘Do you want to come to the Philippines and play?’”

Given Spoelstra’s lineage as a Filipino – his mom has roots in San Pablo, Laguna – he would have been considered a local rather than an import, a prospect which would have prompted Cone to draft him in the early stages of his coaching career with Alaska.

Simultaneously, Spoelstra’s father, Jon, was working as an executive in NBA front offices, providing him the connections to get his son a job opportunity with another NBA franchise on the rise under the stewardship of the renowned Pat Riley: the Heat.

The final choice for Spo came down to playing in the Philippines or to begin a possible coaching career.

“’I really struggled over that,’” Cone remembered Spoelstra saying about his life-altering choice. “And as it turned out, [Spo] said, ‘I can’t pass up this opportunity. So I went to the Miami Heat instead of coming [to the Philippines].’’’

In jest, Cone responded: “That’s the worst absolute decision you ever made! You could have come here, and I could have drafted you, and you could have played for me.”

As it would turn out, Spoelstra’s decision was the right one, but not before having to first prove himself for a well-run NBA franchise that aims to compete for the league title every season.

“He ended up going to Miami, went into the dungeon of the video room, and worked his way up. That first year he was with Miami, his nickname was ‘that guy,’” Cone said.

“The players, coaches, everybody called him ‘that guy’ because Pat Riley could never remember his name. And [Riley] always said, ‘Get that guy to do this for me, or get that guy to go pick up my suits, get that guy.’”

Spo would eventually become Riley’s hand-picked successor to coach Miami in 2008.

Since joining the franchise, the Filipino-American mentor has won three NBA championships – two as head coach in 2012 and 2013 and another one as an assistant in 2006 – won four more Eastern Conference titles, became the franchise’s all-time winningest head coach, and has the fifth-most wins as a coach in NBA playoffs history with 109.

Spo is also an assistant coach for Team USA which will come to Manila to compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August, which will allow him and Cone to have another opportunity to get together and bond over stories about both basketball and their connection to the Philippines.

“I think it’s really underrated how much he thinks of himself as a Filipino and how much he feels like he represents the Philippines and even Asia in what he does,” Cone also said about Spo.

“He talks about it a lot. He talks about the Philippines a lot. He takes great pride in his culture he takes great pride in his mom.” – Rappler.com