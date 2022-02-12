IN NUMBERS: LeBron, fellow NBA All-Stars show the way in 2nd week of February

LeBron James continues to rack up points, while Luka Doncic goes off for a new career-high in scoring

MANILA, Philippines – With the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend just around the corner, superstars from across the league who will participate in this year’s All-Star Game continue to put up dazzling numbers for their respective teams to prove everyone why they are truly deserving of their spots in the midseason spectacle.

Here are some numbers from the second week of February that show how dominant these players are ahead of the much-awaited league showcase on Monday, February 21, Manila time.

19

After finishing with 30 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, February 10, Manila time, superstar forward LeBron James is now just 19 points away from surpassing Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league’s all-time leading scorer for regular season and playoffs combined.

James, who is set to appear in his 18th All-Star Game, is currently averaging 29.1 points this season and will likely break Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 44,149 combined points when the Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, February 13, Manila time.

25+

As James continues to rack up points, the four-time league MVP is also in the midst of another impressive feat, where he is joined by fellow 2022 All-Star starters Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, James, Antetokounmpo, and Embiid have all scored 25+ points in 20 straight games this season, making this the first season in league history in which three players achieved such streak.

As of writing, James’ streak of scoring at least 25 points is currently at 21 games, while Embiid’s streak has now reached 22 games.

On the one hand, Antetokounmpo’s streak of scoring 25+ points ended at 20 games after he finished with just 18 points in the Bucks’ 131-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, February 11, Manila time.

51

Moving on to another All-Star, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks remains a force to be reckoned with as he just notched a career-best 51 points in their 112-105 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, February 11.

Doncic exploded for 28 points in the first quarter alone – the most points scored by any player in a quarter this season. He finished the game on a very efficient 17-of-26 shooting from the field, including a 7-of-14 clip from three-point range.

The All-Star reserve Doncic, who reached 50+ points for the first time in his young career, tied the second-highest points scored in a game in Mavericks history (51), which was set by his former teammate Dirk Nowitzki in 2006.

32-15-10

Finally, after being named as an injury replacement for Warriors’ Draymond Green in this year’s All-Star Game, Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs continues to prove why he shouldn’t have been snubbed in the first place as he came up with another triple-double in the Spurs’ 136-121 blowout of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, February 12, Manila time.

Murray tallied 32 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in the victory, becoming the first player in Spurs history to record a triple-double of 30/15/10.

At only 25 years of age, Murray now has the most triple-doubles in Spurs history with 15, surpassing David Robinson’s long time mark of 14. – Rappler.com