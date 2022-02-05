IN NUMBERS: Luka Doncic cracks triple-double top 10, Nets continue losing skid

Luka Doncic rewrites league history books yet again, while Joel Embiid continues to be an absolute per-minute beast

MANILA, Philippines – Numerous NBA All-Stars continue to dominate the headlines as the league moves closer to the All-Star festivities in Cleveland, Ohio this February 18 to 20 (February 19 to 21, Manila time).

However, not all news involving All-Star-caliber talents have been positive in recent days, and the numbers give a clear look to their ups and downs:

33-15-13

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic continued to amaze fans and rewrite history books in just his fourth NBA season after tallying a stellar 33-point, 15-assist, 13-rebound triple-double in their 107-98 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With his 43rd career trip-dub in the books, the Slovenian sensation has already cracked the all-time top 10 list in triple-doubles, and now trails the legendary Larry Bird at ninth place with 59.

Active players in the top 10 include Doncic (43), reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (70), living legend LeBron James (102), and the all-time triple-double king Russell Westbrook (193).

Friendly reminder: Doncic is just 22 years old.

7

Moving from the good to the bad, the Brooklyn Nets have been a shell of themselves after losing Kevin Durant to injury, and have now lost seven straight games for a 29-23 record.

Not even the star duo of James Harden and Kyrie Irving have been enough to lift Brooklyn against weaker competition like the Sacramento Kings.

According to StatMuse, no team in NBA history has ever won a title after losing seven straight. Will the Nets be the anomaly come June, or just be another statistic?

11.9

Moving along to a team actually winning games, the Phoenix Suns remain the league’s best team record-wise at 41-10, and newly named All-Star Chris Paul has been the unquestioned top commander of the Suns’ cavalry.

In their 11-game winning streak that recently ended at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, the 36-year-old Paul continued to show fine veteran form by averaging 18.1 points and a whopping 11.9 assists in that span with just 2.4 turnovers.

In fact, the “Point God” even amassed 23 helpers with zero total miscues in Phoenix’s two-game Texas road trip against Dallas and the San Antonio Spurs. Father Time is undefeated, but the 12-time All-Star is putting up a really aggressive fight.

19

From top dime-dropper to top scorer, Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid is making another case for league MVP as he continues his incredible scoring tear across the league.

How incredible? Well, the five-time All-Star has scored at least 25 points in 19 straight games, surpassing James’ 18-game streak this season. In that span, he has had one 50-point game, one 40-point game, and a staggering 12 30-point games.

To put that scorching streak into more perspective, Embiid is averaging more points (33.5) than minutes (32.4) in that span. He continues to be an absolute per-minute beast, and the Sixers would be nothing without his services.

19-9-8

Staying and ending with the theme of lofty averages, San Antonio’s young star Dejounte Murray just became one of the season’s biggest All-Star snubs despite averaging a near triple-double line of 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.6 rebounds.

Murray joins Doncic as the only guards in the top 25 for both rebounds and assists. In fact, Murray holds the fourth-highest assist norms just behind Paul (10.5), James Harden (10.2), and Trae Young (9.3), and is the only one not named an All-Star in that group.

The 25-year-old stud still has a chance to sneak in as an injury reserve guard, but so far, only Draymond Green, a frontcourt player, has been ruled out of the Western Conference pool.

Murray may have already missed this year’s All-Star cut, but don’t expect that to be a recurring theme moving forward. – Rappler.com