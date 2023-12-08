Pacers top fancied Bucks, crash NBA in-season finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Pacers book a spot in the NBA's inaugural in-season championship match after stunning Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Bucks in the semifinals

Bruce Brown gave Indiana the lead for good with 6:15 remaining, Tyrese Haliburton capped a monster performance with a back-breaking three-pointer, and the Pacers surprised the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, 128-119, in the semifinals of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 7 (Friday, December 8, Manila time).

The victory places the Pacers in Saturday’s final against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Indiana led 63-51 at halftime but was down 106-105 approaching the midpoint of the fourth period after a Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk before Brown connected on his go-ahead 13-footer.

The Pacers never trailed after that, with Myles Turner contributing two baskets and two free throws, Brown another basket and four free throws, and Haliburton two baskets, including a 25-footer with 49.1 seconds remaining that extended the Indiana lead to 122-114.

Haliburton finished with a team-high 27 points and a game-high 15 assists for the Pacers, who had beaten the Boston Celtics at home in Tuesday’s quarterfinals to earn the trip to Las Vegas.

Haliburton went 11-for-19 from the field in a game in which the Pacers shot 49% overall, easily better than the Bucks’ 44.8%.

Turner also notched a double-double for Indiana with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Buddy Hield grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 8 points.

Obi Toppin added 14 points, Isaiah Jackson 11, and Brown 10 for the Pacers, who also had beaten the Bucks, 126-124, at home last month.

Jackson led a five-man bench crew, all with 6 or more points, that outscored their Milwaukee counterparts, 43-13, on Thursday.

Going 13-for-19 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free throw line, Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 37 points to complement a team-high 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who earned a flight west by beating the New York Knicks at home in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

On Thursday, Damian Lillard chipped in 24 points and a team-high 7 assists, Khris Middleton had 20 points, and Brook Lopez 18 for the Bucks, who lost despite outscoring the Pacers, 36-21, on three-pointers.

Lillard and Middleton each connected on a game-best four three-pointers. – Rappler.com