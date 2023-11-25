NBA investigating Thunder guard Josh Giddey over alleged relationship with minor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOT WATER. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts after a foul is called in favor of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center.

Thunder guard Josh Giddey declines to comment after allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor surfaced on social media

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey said Friday, November 24 (Saturday, November 25, Manila time), that he couldn’t comment on online allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Later, after Giddey and Thunder coach Mark Daigenault addressed the rumors, multiple outlets reported that the NBA had launched an investigation into the matter.

“I understand the question, obviously, but no comment right now,” Giddey told reporters after practice.

Daigenault was asked whether the budding situation was a distraction to the team.

“A personal matter and I have no comment on it,” he said. “And that will be my answer on anything related.”

Giddey, 21, is in his third NBA season. The Thunder selected the Australian with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey has played 145 NBA games, all starts. He has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

In 15 games this season, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 27.2 minutes per game, all career lows.

The Thunder host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. – Rappler.com