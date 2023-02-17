Is Ime Udoka still employed by Boston after Joe Mazzulla’s extension?

As the Celtics drop the interim tag from Joe Mazzulla’s title, former head coach Ime Udoka – who was suspended for the entire season for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff – may still be a strong candidate for teams like the Nets

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Ime Udoka is no longer employed by the Boston Celtics “in any capacity” after the team removed the interim tag from head coach Joe Mazzulla on Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

The implication is that Udoka is no longer suspended, and that the organization has cut ties with him altogether; the Celtics suspended Udoka for the 2022-2023 season during training camp and reportedly docked half of his $4 million salary, per Mannix.

It is believed that there was a separation agreement between Boston and Udoka, and he will no longer be involved with the team in any form.

“Barring more information, Udoka’s shocking suspension goes down as one of the biggest mysteries in recent Boston sports history, right up there with Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching,” Alex Reimer of WEEI 93.7 wrote on Thursday.

Udoka was suspended for the entire season for having an inappropriate relationship with a female underling; an independent investigation found that the former Celtics coach used “crude language” when speaking with the woman.

He is now a free agent, and is expected to be a strong head coaching candidate this summer, with his name already linked to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets wanted to hire him after firing Steve Nash seven games into the campaign, but decided not to after public backlash, Mannix says.

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics nearly won the NBA championship last season, losing in six games to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The team is back at the top of the league this season, and will be looking to break through and win their first championship in 15 years in 2023. – Rappler.com