Isiah Thomas’ bold LeBron James GOAT claim won’t please Michael Jordan

‘When he passes Kareem in scoring, you have to anoint him as the GOAT,’ says Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Hall of Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has chimed in on who he thinks the true GOAT is. While Michael Jordan is hailed as the greatest ever by many, Thomas believes when it’s all said and done, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be crowned with that honor.

Via First Take:

.@IsiahThomas believes that LeBron is the most dominant player he's ever seen.



"When he passes Kareem in scoring, you HAVE to anoint him as the GOAT." 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WQRMnrIX18 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 24, 2022

“I can speak from experience, and I can speak factually and accurately. I’m on that list, Kareem’s on that list, Magic’s on that list and I say all-around player, by the time LeBron James is done, he is the only player in the history of our game that will probably be ranked top 10 or top 5 in every single statistical category. Never been done before. Now we’ve had some players who dominate as a scorer, or dominate the boards, but we have never ever ever in my lifetime or anyone else’s who is so thoroughly dominant in every category.

“When I say LeBron James is the GOAT, here’s what I mean. When you talk about he and Kareem in terms of their 20-year dominance, both of them have been able to touch every single aspect of the sport and also be leaders in that category.”

So essentially, Thomas believes that if you’re not leading all-time in scoring or another category, you can’t be considered the GOAT, despite how many titles you have like Michael Jordan. The Bulls legend is fifth on the all-time scoring list.

While Thomas has a point, being considered the best player to ever do it goes a lot further than individual statistics. LeBron James is definitely phenomenal in almost every way. He can get buckets, rebound, shoot, and be a playmaker. But, Kareem and MJ both have six rings each. The King has four.

Nevertheless, the argument will always be had. Everyone has their own opinion on the matter. This is just clearly what Isiah Thomas believes. – Rappler.com