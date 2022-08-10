LOOK: Fil-Am NBA star Jalen Green returns to Manila

Fil-Am rising star Jalen Green returns to the Philippines, this time as a full-fledged NBA player to have an 'authentic Manila experience'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American star Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets is back in the Philippines for a series of events laid out by Adidas starting Thursday morning, August 11.

This will be his first stay in his mother’s side’s hometown since playing for Fil-Am Sports at the National Basketball Training Centre in 2018, where fellow Pinoy budding star Kai Sotto also used to play.

The JG4 Manila Tour will be Green’s first event as a full-fledged NBA player and Adidas Global Ambassador, and he will get to see “the authentic Manila experience through Philippine basketball and street culture.”

After a press conference in Makati City on Thursday, Green will then be taken to Parañaque for a “Manila Culture Experience,” where different activities await, including playing some pickup hoops.

“It is with great pride and excitement that Adidas Philippines welcomes another NBA athlete – and most importantly one with Filipino roots – to the country,” brand manager Jen Dacasin said after the arrival of Green, whose mother Bree Purganan hails from Ilocos Sur.

“We wanted to make sure that we give Jalen this opportunity to see and experience a different and more authentic side of the Philippines.”

At just 20 years old, Green is already expected to be one of the Rockets’ young leaders on and off the court after completing a stellar rookie season with averages of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 43% shooting.

– Rappler.com