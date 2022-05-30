Celtics star Jayson Tatum speaks out on Kobe Bryant tribute after Game 7 win vs Heat

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

It’s no secret among NBA fans that Jayson Tatum is a huge Kobe Bryant fan. You can see it in the way the Celtics star talks about the late legend. You can see it in his playing style. Tatum will be the first one to admit that he looked up to Bryant in the same way that many young fans do.

After the Celtics’ rousing Game 7 win against the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum was asked about the Kobe Bryant armband he wore. The star would respond with a touching message that shows just how much Bryant meant to the star.

"Just to have something to show him in the biggest game of my career so far." 💜💛



Jayson Tatum discusses drawing inspiration from Kobe Bryant after winning the first-ever Larry Bird Trophy awarded to the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/EIkMT6zqlD — NBA (@NBA) May 30, 2022

Tatum was one of Bryant’s many proteges after he retired from competitive play. Despite the rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics, Kobe took his time in mentoring the young gun in the ways of the Mamba. Out of all the players that Kobe mentored, Tatum is arguably the one most similar to the late star in the process.

Now, Tatum has a chance of claiming the first championship of his young career. It certainly won’t be easy, though: the Warriors have been on fire for the entire post-season. It will take every ounce of the Celtics’ effort to go toe to toe with the juggernaut that is Golden State.

Tatum is ready for the challenge. Armed with the lessons from the Black Mamba, and the lessons of past failures, the Celtics star is ready to claim his spot amongst the league’s best. This is Tatum’s time to shine: can he deliver on the brightest stage of them all? – Rappler.com