Jimmy Butler breaks silence on Game 7 miss that ended Heat run

HEARTBREAKER. Jimmy Butler and the Heat fall short in their quest to return to the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler misses a potential go-ahead three-pointer as the Heat succumb to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The Boston Celtics won the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the NBA world was still busy talking about Jimmy Butler and his missed shot to give the Miami Heat the lead with seconds remaining.

With the Heat down 2 points and less than 20 seconds left in the contest, Butler stopped for a transition three-point look that has NBA Twitter up in arms about whether it was a good shot. But good shot or not, Jimmy Butler has no regrets about the look.

“My thought process was ‘go for the win’ which I did,” said the Heat star. “Missed the shot. But I’m taking that shot. My teammates like the shot that I took, so I’m living with it.”

It’s hard to fault Jimmy Butler for anything if you’re a Miami Heat fan. He’s the entire reason there’s a Game 7 in the first place and arguably single-handedly responsible for two of their three wins.

Butler also had 35 points and was 13-for-24 from the field before that shot. While the three-pointer isn’t his bread and butter bucket, he’s come up large in the most improbable of spots in the past.

The Miami Heat will live with their best player taking that go-ahead shot. It just didn’t fall. – Rappler.com