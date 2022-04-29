Heat star Jimmy Butler fined for obscene gesture

ADVANCING. Jimmy Butler and the Hawks move on to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler still gets fined despite being sidelined in their playoff clincher against the Hawks

The NBA fined Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making an obscene gesture and fined the team the same amount for sharing it as a GIF on social media.

The incident occurred near the Heat bench with 1:43 left in the second quarter in their Game 5 victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 26 (Wednesday, April 27, Manila time).

Butler, 32, a six-time All-Star, was in street clothes for the game after being ruled out with right knee inflammation.

The NBA just fined Jimmy Butler $15K for making an obscene gesture



They also fined the Miami Heat organization $15K for making a GIF out of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ltZp8hNYIB — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 28, 2022

The NBA also fined Heat forward Markieff Morris $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench in Tuesday’s game.

That incident occurred in the third quarter. Morris grabbed and held Hawks guard De’Andre Hunter out of bounds, preventing Hunter from re-establishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate. Morris was hit with a technical foul.

The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Heat won the contest, 97-94, and the series, 4-1, to move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Butler averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 steals during the first four games of the first-round series. – Rappler.com