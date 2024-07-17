Ex-NBA player Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, father of Kobe, dies at 69

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, who played in the NBA and coached in the WNBA, dies four years after his superstar son Kobe and granddaughter Gianna died tragically in a helicopter crash

Former NBA player and WNBA head coach Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, father of the late Kobe Bryant, has died at 69, multiple outlets confirmed Tuesday, July 16.

Bryant recently suffered a massive stroke, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Philadelphia native who starred there collegiately at La Salle, Bryant was a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Golden State Warriors in 1975 and was then sold to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 606 games over eight NBA seasons with the Sixers (1975-1979), San Diego Clippers (1979-1982), and Houston Rockets (1982-1983).

“Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79,” the Sixers said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to the Bryant family.”

Bryant later played professionally in Italy (1983-1991) and France (1991) before transitioning to coaching.

He was the head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-2006 and again in 2011, compiling a record of 40-24 with two playoff appearances. He also coached teams in Japan and Thailand until 2015.

His son, Kobe Bryant, became a Hall of Fame player with the Los Angeles Lakers who died tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 at the age of 41. Joe Bryant’s granddaughter, Gianna, 13, also died in the accident. – Rappler.com