Joel Embiid flirts with quadruple-double in monster 59-point game

DOING IT ALL. Joel Embiid takes over as the 76ers take down the Jazz.

76ers star Joel Embiid falls just 2 assists and 3 blocks shy of becoming the fifth player in NBA history to post a quadruple-double as he dominates against the Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid put on a show for the home fans, nearly becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to record a quadruple-double on Sunday, November 13 (Monday, November 14, Manila time).

Instead, the five-time All-Star center had to settle for a career-high 59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and a career-high-tying 7 blocks in the 76ers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz.

Embiid, who reached the 50-point plateau for the third time in his career, shot 19-for-28 from the field and hit 20 of his 24 free throws.

Embiid dominated the fourth quarter, especially down the stretch, as he scored 26 of the Sixers’ 27 fourth-quarter points – including the club’s final 13 to secure the victory.

Five of his blocks came in the fourth, including a late swat with the Sixers leading by 3 points that helped deny the Jazz a road win. – Rappler.com