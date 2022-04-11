Joel Embiid wins NBA scoring title; Giannis Antetokounmpo sits out finale

Sixers star Joel Embiid becomes the first international-born player to win the NBA scoring title

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid captured the NBA scoring title as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out their regular-season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, April 10 (Monday, April 11, Manila time).

Embiid averaged 30.6 points per game for the season entering play Sunday, just ahead of Antetokounmpo (29.9).

The Cameroonian became the first center to achieve the feat since Shaquille O’Neal did it in the 1999-2000 season and the first-ever international-born player to win the scoring crown.

Without Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen, and George Hill, the Bucks absorbed a 115-133 thrashing from the Cavaliers.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the same 51-31 record as the 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Boston clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while Milwaukee and Philadelphia claimed the third and fourth seeds, respectively.