‘Solid performance’: Jordan Clarkson lauds Kai Sotto after NBA Summer League debut

Jazz star Jordan Clarkson praises Kai Sotto for making his presence felt in limited minutes in his NBA Summer League debut for the Magic

MANILA, Philippines – Even Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson took notice as Kai Sotto finally saw action for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

Clarkson lauded the Filipino big man for making his presence felt in limited minutes in an 88-71 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 13 (Friday, July 14, Manila time).

The 7-foot-3 Sotto scored 6 points on 3-of-7 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in 13 minutes in his keenly awaited Summer League debut.

“Solid performance. Keep grinding away!” Clarkson wrote as he retweeted a reel showing highlights of Sotto against the Trail Blazers.

solid performance keep grinding away! 💯 https://t.co/5WTo3UFcqC — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) July 14, 2023

But Sotto knows he has a long way to go.

The 21-year-old got benched in the first three games, prompting fuming Filipinos fans to blast the Magic on their social media pages.

“It is just for me to do my part to show my 100 percent effort every game. Hopefully, I make them happy and proud,” Sotto said of his supporters.

Clarkson, who recently signed a three-year extension with the Jazz, and Sotto are expected to play key roles for Gilas Pilipinas when the Philippines co-hosts the FIBA World Cup with Japan and Indonesia starting in August.

Sotto is slated to join the national team in its World Cup buildup after his Summer League stint, while Clarkson and his camp are still in talks with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. – Rappler.com