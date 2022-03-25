JR Smith’s college midterm report card flex should inspire us all

CHAMPION. JR Smith has won NBA championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers.

Proving his haters wrong, ex-NBA player JR Smith has been doing exceptionally well academically on top of being a formidable collegiate golfer

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

JR Smith took a lot of flak when he announced his decision to go back to college to become a golf player. When Smith enrolled in North Carolina A&T, a lot of people did not take his move seriously. As a matter of fact, more than a few folks out there thought it was a joke of some sort.

Smith has been proving his haters wrong, though. Apart from being a formidable golfer, what’s even more impressive is the fact that the 36-year-old has been doing exceptionally well academically. JR Smith recently took to Twitter to flex his grades from last semester and they are nothing short of amazing:

“You gotta put the time in!!!” he wrote in his tweet as a caption for his photo.

You gotta put the time in!!! pic.twitter.com/gdVSH95MP6 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) March 25, 2022

That’s literally a straight A’s report card. And one “B.” Who’s laughing now?

Well, Smith isn’t laughing. He’s dead serious about getting his college degree and he’s doing very well for himself right now. Needless to say, this is the best way to shut up his doubters.

Smith last played in the NBA during the 2019-2020 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Unlike ex-NBA players who are hoping to work their back to the league, Smith appears to be completely focused on his studies. You love to hear it. – Rappler.com