NBA stars Randle, Mann find out firsthand Filipino fans’ basketball devotion

ALL HOOPS. Julius Randle of the New York Knicks (left) and Terance Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers are the latest endorsers of Skechers.

In their Manila visit, NBA All-Star Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann discover why Jordan Clarkson described the Philippines as ‘amazing’

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans’ devotion to basketball has captured the admiration of many players across the globe.

And three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle of the New York Knicks was no exception, having heard anecdotes from former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Clarkson.

“[Clarkson] told me how amazing the Philippines was. How big basketball is here,” said Randle during a media availability organized by global sportswear brand Skechers.

“Just excited to experience the basketball culture, for sure.”

Clarkson and Randle were teammates with the Lakers from 2014-2018, which was also the tail-end of the late Kobe Bryant’s storied career.

Randle arrived in Manila with Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann to promote the SKX Reign and Nexus 1 sneakers.

During their Manila trip, both NBA players also visited the famed Tenement court in Western Bicutan, Taguig on Saturday, August3, which is known worldwide for its basketball court murals.

Randle and Mann joined the brand’s latest roster of endorsers, which also includes 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid.

After being traded several times, Randle found his home in the Knicks, turning in stellar performances that led to NBA All-Star selections in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

However, the power forward was not able to play in the 2024 NBA playoffs due to a season-ending shoulder surgery after averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 46 games for the 50-32 Knicks.

The Knicks, the second seed in the East behind eventual 18-time champion Boston Celtics, retooled their roster, acquiring two-way player Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

“For me, it’s always continuing every year to get better. I always pride myself in getting more efficient as a player,” said Randle.

“I still have personal goals of how I want to be more efficient. But, ultimately, nothing trumps winning. And that’s the ultimate goal,” he continued.

“I just want to win. I want to win a championship. And that’s all that matters.” – Rappler.com