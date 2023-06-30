Kai Sotto all set for NBA Summer League as Magic roster, schedule revealed

KEY PIECE. Kai Sotto has long been seen as one of the cornerstones for Gilas Pilipinas' FIBA World Cup squad.

At 7-foot-3, Kai Sotto is the tallest player in the 22-man roster announced by the Orlando Magic for the NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will team up and go up against the best young NBA talents as he suits up for the Orlando Magic in the Summer League in Las Vegas starting on July 7.

Named by the Magic to their 22-man Summer League roster, the Filipino star will share the court with top 10 picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard in the squad to be mentored by Dylan Murphy, the Osceola Magic head coach.

Black and Howard were selected sixth and 11th overall, respectively, by the Magic in the recent NBA Draft, where 7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama went No. 1.

Standing at 7-foot-3, Sotto is the tallest Magic player and will fight for minutes against fellow big men DJ Wilson and Robert Baker, with hopes of getting enough exposure in his bid to sign with an NBA team for the 2023-2024 season.

The 6-foot-10 Wilson played five seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors, while the 6-foot-11 Baker hopes to ink an NBA deal just like Sotto after going unpicked in the 2020 draft.

Other notable players in the Magic roster include their two-way players Caleb Houstan and Kevon Harris and former PBA import Malcolm Hill.

Hill, who saw action for PBA club Star Hotshots in 2017, played for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls for the past two seasons.

The Magic will tangle with No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers, No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons, All-Rookie Team member Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers, and the New York Knicks.

Sotto will also get a chance to face his former Adelaide 36ers teammate Mojave King, who got drafted 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Pacers.

All 30 NBA teams will play at least five games each, with the top four – to be determined by winning percentage – advancing to the semifinals.

The Summer League will wrap up with the championship game on July 17.

Here is the Magic Summer League roster:

Kai Sotto

Anthony Black

Jett Howard

DJ Wilson

Robert Baker II

Caleb Houston

Kevon Harris

Malcolm Hill

Elijah Hughes

Tyger Campbell

JC Butler

Amauri Hardy

Au’Diese Toney

Tyler Hall

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Drake Jeffries

Dexter Dennis

Montez Mathis

Jamal Bey

Elyjah Williams

Malik Ellison

Davion Warren

Here is the Magic Summer League schedule (Manila time):

8:30 am, July 9 vs Detroit Pistons

11:30 am, July 11 vs Indiana Pacers

11 am, July 13 vs New York Knicks

12 pm, July 14 vs Portland Trail Blazers

Fifth game (to be determined)

– Rappler.com