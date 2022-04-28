Kai Sotto declares for 2022 NBA Draft

BIG LEAP. Kai Sotto makes a big decision after his first pro stint in Australia.

'Please pray for and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream,' says Kai Sotto as he enters his name in the 2022 NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines – Towering Filipino teen Kai Sotto declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, April 28, just days after wrapping up his season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia National Basketball League.

“Please pray for and support me during my quest to fulfill my ultimate dream,” the 19-year-old Sotto said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto just recorded his pro-career high outing of 21 points with Adelaide last April 11 in a loss to the Brisbane Bullets.

Sotto, a former Ateneo high school standout, ended his first season as a pro baller last April 24, tallying 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks against the New Zealand Breakers as the Sixers finished with a 10-18 record.

– Rappler.com