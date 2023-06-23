Kai Sotto invited by Magic to play in NBA Summer League

KEY COG. Kai Sotto in action for Gilas Pilipinas during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Kai Sotto looks to impress teams in the NBA Summer League in his bid to earn a roster spot for the 2023-24 season

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto continues to gain ground in his quest to become the first homegrown Filipino to reach the NBA.

Sotto reportedly will play for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as he looks to impress teams in his bid to earn a roster spot for the 2023-24 season.

NBA Philippines confirmed the development on Facebook on Friday, June 23.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto worked out for the Magic in 2022 when he applied for the 2022 NBA Draft, where he went unpicked.

Giving his NBA dreams another shot, Sotto flew to the United States following his Japan B. League run with the Hiroshima Dragonflies and attended mini-camps organized by the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.

It was the Magic, though, who ultimately landed Sotto.

The Summer League has been a viable pathway for undrafted players like Sotto to showcase their wares with hopes of cracking an NBA roster.

A prime example is young Memphis big man Kenneth Lofton Jr., who went undrafted in 2022 despite a solid two-year collegiate career but impressed in the Summer League, which resulted in the Grizzlies signing him.

Lofton ended the regular season of his rookie year with a monster 42-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Sotto aims to make it big, especially since his Summer League stint means time away from Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup.

The 21-year-old is expected to join the national team in its World Cup preparations after the Summer League. – Rappler.com