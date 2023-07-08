Kai Sotto to face Pistons’ twin towers in NBA Summer League opener for Magic

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kai Sotto looks to test his mettle in the NBA Summer League as the towering Filipino and the Magic open their campaign against a Pistons squad bannered by James Wiseman and Jalen Duren

MANILA, Philippines – Whether Kai Sotto can hold his own against legitimate NBA competition will be known in his Summer League debut on Saturday, July 8 (Sunday, July 9, Manila time).

The Filipino star will have his mettle tested as he and the Orlando Magic open their Summer League campaign in Las Vegas against a Detroit Pistons squad bannered by up-and-coming big men James Wiseman and Jalen Duren.

A former second overall pick who struggled to crack the rotation in his two years with the Golden State Warriors, the seven-foot Wiseman has shown promise since being traded to the Pistons.

Wiseman averaged career-highs of 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 24 games (22 starts) last season for Detroit.

The 6-foot-11 Duren, meanwhile, normed 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds in 67 games (31 starts) as he earned a spot in the All-Rookie Second Team together with Pistons teammate Jaden Ivey.

Ivey will also represent Detroit in the Summer League alongside Ausar Thompson, the fifth overall pick in the recent NBA draft.

Playing time should be available for the 7-foot-3 Sotto given the limited options the Magic have at the power forward and center positions.

The only other legitimate big men in the 22-man Magic roster are 6-foot-10 DJ Wilson and 6-foot-11 Robert Baker Jr.

Wilson played five seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Toronto Raptors, while Baker is an undrafted player like Sotto seeking to ink an NBA deal.

The Magic will also be headlined by No. 6 pick Anthony Black, No. 11 selection Jett Howard, and former PBA import Malcolm Hill, who saw action for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls in the past two seasons.

Sotto enters the Summer League with hopes that his stints with National Basketball League club Adelaide 36ers and Japan B. League side Hiroshima Dragonflies will help him become the first homegrown Filipino NBA player.

He averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in his first B. League season with the Dragonflies.

Although Sotto signed an extension with Hiroshima, he has the option to opt out of his contract if an NBA team acquires his services. – Rappler.com