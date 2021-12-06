Kareem blasts LeBron for ‘big balls’ gesture: ‘GOATs don’t dance’

PENALTY. LeBron James has been fined by the NBA for making an obscene gesture.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says doing the 'big balls' dance is unbecoming of an NBA great like LeBron James

MANILA, Philippines – Add legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the list of people who found it displeasing to watch Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James bring out the “big balls” dance during an NBA game.

James was fined $15,000 by the NBA for performing the move after hitting a three-pointer in the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on November 24.

A Lakers icon himself, Abdul-Jabbar made it known that such act is unbecoming of an NBA great like James.

“For me, winning is enough. Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense,” Abdul-Jabbar said in his latest video commentary.

“GOATs (greatest of all time) don’t dance.”

The move, popularized by current Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell in the early 2000s, has been done by several NBA players to celebrate big shots.

However, it has been banned by the NBA as it falls under the category of obscene gestures. – Rappler.com