Kawhi Leonard’s sister sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

Kimesha Williams, the older sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard, gets convicted for the murder of an 84-year-old woman

The sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard is one of two women sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of an elderly woman in a Southern California casino in 2019.

Kimesha Williams, the older sister of Leonard, and Candace Townsell were convicted in February for the murder of 84-year-old Afaf Assad in a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Sentencing for the first-degree murder convictions was handed down Friday, April 21.

According to reports, Williams and Townsell went to the casino on August 31, 2019, and Assad and her husband entered with a purse containing approximately $1,000 for gambling.

When Assad went into a bathroom, Williams allegedly followed her and Townsell stayed outside to be the lookout.

A short time later, a woman in another stall heard a loud thud. Williams and Townsell were seen fleeing to the exit.

Assad was found bleeding on the floor. She had a fractured skull and died four days later.

Williams denied killing Assad in a statement read by her attorney at the sentencing hearing.

Kawhi Leonard grew up in the Riverside area and developed into a college star at San Diego State before becoming one of the NBA’s top players.

The NBA superstar is a two-time Finals MVP and has won championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. He now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard’s father, Mark, was a murder victim in 2008. – Rappler.com