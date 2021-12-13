Durant fined $25,000 for cursing at fan

SCORING MACHINE. Kevin Durant leads the league in scoring through 25 games.

Kevin Durant directs obscene language toward a fan in Atlanta during the Nets' win over the Hawks

The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant $25,000 on Sunday, December 12, for directing obscene language toward a fan in Atlanta last Friday.

The incident occurred with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 win over the Hawks.

Kevin Durant was just fined $25,000 for this pic.twitter.com/O3529YoBCz — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 12, 2021

Durant, 33, led Brooklyn with 31 points and added 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal.

The 11-time All-Star leads the league in scoring with 29.4 points per game this season. He also has 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists through 25 starts. – Rappler.com