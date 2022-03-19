Kevin Durant slapped with $25,000 fine over fiery clapback at courtside Nets fan

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Kevin Durant’s spicy interaction with a fan sitting courtside didn’t go unnoticed. Aside from it going viral on social media, the NBA also paid special attention to the Brooklyn Nets star’s clip.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets forward is being fined $25,000 for the said incident.

Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan Wednesday night in Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 18, 2022

Hilariously enough, it’s as if Kevin Durant knew he wasn’t going to get away with it. Before the announcement was even made (or at least made public), the Nets star already reacted with a tinge of regret and included a photo of a girl handing over some cash while looking away.

There’s a lot a regular citizen can do with $25,000. But for a man with well over nine-figures in his bank account and hundreds of millions more left to earn in his lifetime, the penalty is basically pocket change for Kevin Durant.

He’s never been one to shy away from a fan interactions, even though this one seemed to be pulling for the Nets. Kevin Durant is one of the most active NBA stars on Twitter and regularly responds to messages directed towards him, slander or otherwise.

But at the end of the day, it's still all about the success on the court for Kevin Durant. His Nets are on the outside looking in for the playoffs right now and getting in through the play-in tournament is priority number one.