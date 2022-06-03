LOOK: Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to Celtics stunning Warriors in Game 1

‘High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen,’ says Nets superstar Kevin Durant as the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals series gets off to a roaring start

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The Boston Celtics pulled off a stunning upset over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With the spotlight on the biggest series of the season, the rest of the NBA were locked in on the action.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who himself has been in four NBA Finals series in his career, just had to give it up for the quality hooping that went down from both sides throughout the game.

High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 3, 2022

The fact that the Celtics were able to pull off the win when Jayson Tatum went 3-17 in his first NBA Finals game was even more impressive. CJ McCollum and Nicolas Batum surely agree.

Sheesh Celtics win with tatum shooting 3-17. I had them losing game 1 and winning the series. . Shocked. That fourth quarter was a masterpiece — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 3, 2022

That was an impressive run… and JT is 3/17 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 3, 2022

A few other studs in Kyle Kuzma, Bogdan Boganovic, and Tyrese Haliburton could only marvel at Boston’s red-hot shooting and team play to closeout the NBA Finals win.

Boston fuego muchooo — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 3, 2022

That 4th quarter was special — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 3, 2022

Team ball is back!!! Watch and learn!! This is going to be a long series!! 👀 #Game1 #BOSvsGS #NBAFinals2022 🏀 — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) June 3, 2022

While Jayson Tatum had a poor NBA Finals debut, Al Horford had one for the history books. The Celtics big man tallied 26 points and connected on six three-pointers, the most in any player’s first Finals game in NBA history. Safe to say Big Al had a lot of supporters after his monstrous Game 1.

Al Horford going for that FMVP — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) June 3, 2022

Great little early birthday present @Al_Horford you shooting like we’re back in Gainesville playing 1’s — Corey Brewer (@TheCoreyBrewer) June 3, 2022

Al Horford put on a show tonight !!!! I know the DR is going crazy right now! — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) June 3, 2022

Tried to tell y’all about big Al. He’s ELITE — Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) June 3, 2022

Some former Celtics also chimed in, with varying degrees of investment. Paul Pierce, who was hyped about his franchise stealing Game 1, already has his ring to go along with the 2008 NBA Finals MVP trophy. Juancho Hernangomez and Bruno Fernando, meanwhile, both played a few games with Boston this season and would therefore likely be getting a ring for their troubles should the Cs win it all.

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh let’s goooooo — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 3, 2022

Wow, never back down 🍀 — Juancho Hernangomez (@juanchiviris41) June 3, 2022

S/O to OG Big AL!!!🙌🏾



Yaaaa Lo Sabeee Fr Fr🙏🏾🏁 — Bruno Fernando (@BrunoFernandoMV) June 3, 2022

The NBA Finals has gotten off to a roaring start with Celtics upset in Game 1 on the Warriors’ own home floor. If that contest was a sign of things to come, then the series could shape up to be one to remember. – Rappler.com