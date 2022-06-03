LOOK: Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to Celtics stunning Warriors in Game 1

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.
The Boston Celtics pulled off a stunning upset over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. With the spotlight on the biggest series of the season, the rest of the NBA were locked in on the action.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who himself has been in four NBA Finals series in his career, just had to give it up for the quality hooping that went down from both sides throughout the game.
The fact that the Celtics were able to pull off the win when Jayson Tatum went 3-17 in his first NBA Finals game was even more impressive. CJ McCollum and Nicolas Batum surely agree.
A few other studs in Kyle Kuzma, Bogdan Boganovic, and Tyrese Haliburton could only marvel at Boston’s red-hot shooting and team play to closeout the NBA Finals win.
While Jayson Tatum had a poor NBA Finals debut, Al Horford had one for the history books. The Celtics big man tallied 26 points and connected on six three-pointers, the most in any player’s first Finals game in NBA history. Safe to say Big Al had a lot of supporters after his monstrous Game 1.
Some former Celtics also chimed in, with varying degrees of investment. Paul Pierce, who was hyped about his franchise stealing Game 1, already has his ring to go along with the 2008 NBA Finals MVP trophy. Juancho Hernangomez and Bruno Fernando, meanwhile, both played a few games with Boston this season and would therefore likely be getting a ring for their troubles should the Cs win it all.
The NBA Finals has gotten off to a roaring start with Celtics upset in Game 1 on the Warriors’ own home floor. If that contest was a sign of things to come, then the series could shape up to be one to remember. – Rappler.com