Klay drops emotional Kobe speech after winning Best Comeback at ESPYs

‘The best memories I have growing up down here in Southern California… I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe do his thing,’ says Warriors star Klay Thompson after bagging the Best Comeback Athlete award

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

It wasn’t just Stephen Curry who made headlines for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night during the ESPYs. Dubs teammate Klay Thompson was also in attendance to accept his award as this year’s Best Comeback Athlete. It was an emotional moment for Thompson, who came back to win an NBA title with Golden State after a two-year injury layoff.

During his acceptance speech, Klay first thanked Steph, saying that he’s been in Curry’s shadow for a decade now. Thompson also didn’t forget about the Warriors organization as he showed his appreciation for the faith they kept in him:

“I would not be here without the Warriors organization,” Thompson said, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. “I mean who pays a guy after tearing his ACL? That’s unheard of but they had faith in me.”

Thompson then turned his attention to his long history with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that he supported growing up. It was at this point where the Warriors star revealed just how much the late, great Kobe Bryant inspired him throughout his rehab:

“The best memories I have growing up down here in Southern California are going to Staples with my father,” he continued. “… I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe do his thing. … I read Mamba Mentality everyday during rehab. Those are the best memories of my life watching him play. He inspired me to be the athlete I am today.”

"I would not be here without the Warriors organization. I mean who pays a guy after tearing his ACL? That's unheard of but they had faith in me… I read Mamba Mentality everyday during rehab."



🗣️ Klay Thompsonpic.twitter.com/mGjolzzW3Z https://t.co/C6DSV1ysds — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

This just proves how Kobe has inspired and continues to inspire a whole generation of athletes. Klay Thompson is living proof of how Bryant’s legacy continues to live on. – Rappler.com