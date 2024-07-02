Klay Thompson signs with Mavericks, ending iconic run with Warriors – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINANT. Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry high-five in the opener against the Lakers.

The 'Splash Brothers' dynasty officially ends in the NBA as Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson signs a deal with the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports, closing the historic championship chapter of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

In a statement Monday night (Tuesday, July 2, Manila time), the Warriors did not confirm details of the trade but thanked Thompson for his contributions to their dynastic run and promised his No. 11 jersey would be retired by the franchise someday.

Thompson, 34, teamed with Steph Curry for four NBA championships in 13 seasons with the Warriors but turned down a contract extension offer last season that was reportedly for two years and $48 million.

ESPN reported Thompson would sign a three-year, $50 million contract to join the Mavericks and team with All-Star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas lost in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics last month. As part of the three-team trade, the Mavericks confirmed they are trading Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN and The Athletic reported the Warriors will receive a financial trade exception and two second-round picks from Dallas. The exception could be used in the Warriors’ trade conversations around versatile forwards. Golden State is reportedly high on Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.

A five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA pick, Thompson was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Washington State and has never played for another NBA team.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at his press conference kicking off Team USA training camp last month that Golden State “desperately” wanted Thompson to return.

“We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team,” the Warriors’ statement Monday night said, highlighting Thompson’s NBA records for points scored in a quarter (37) and most 3-pointers made in a game (14).

“The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career.

Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included.

“We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written.”

A career 41.3 percent 3-point shooter, Thompson averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in Golden State.

He scored 17.6 points per game last season, his first season under a 20-point average since 2013-14 (18.4 points per game). His 38.7 percent 3-point accuracy last season is the second-lowest of his career.

Thompson spent part of last season coming off the bench. In 14 games as a reserve, he averaged 19.8 points and shot 43 percent from 3-point range.

Golden State reportedly agreed to a one-year, $12.8 million deal with former 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton, 26, on Monday.

Dallas agreed to a deal with free agent Naji Marshall (three years, $27 million) and acquired Quentin Grimes in the trade that sent Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons on June 28. – Rappler.com