Bittersweet: Klay Thompson, Steph Curry set up 1st-ever clash in Mavs-Warriors NBA Cup opener

DOMINANT. Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry high-five in the opener against the Lakers.

'Splash Brothers' Klay Thompson and Steph Curry clash for the first time after their 13-year partnership as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors to kick off the NBA Cup in-season tournament on November 12

The first night of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup will feature guard Klay Thompson, now with the Dallas Mavericks, facing the host Golden State Warriors, with whom he spent the past 13 seasons and won four league championships.

The game is the second of a doubleheader on November 12, when the league tips off the second year of its in-season tournament, now branded as the Emirates NBA Cup.

The NBA on Tuesday, August 13, released its complete game schedule and national television slate for group play, with the full 2024-2025 regular-season schedule announced on Thursday, August 15.

The first Cup Night (TNT) opens with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the New York Knicks, followed by Mavericks at Warriors.

The defending NBA Cup champion Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs on November 15 (ESPN), followed that night by the Memphis Grizzlies at the Warriors.

As with last year’s competition, teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five for a single round robin of two home and two road games. The seeding was based on win-loss records from the 2023-2024 regular season.

Group play games will take place across four Tuesdays (November 12, 19, 26 and December 3) and three Fridays (November 15, 22, and 29).

TNT and ESPN will combine to air 14 games and NBA TV will televise three games in this first stage of the Emirates NBA Cup.

The quarterfinals of the single-elimination knockout bracket will be played December 10 and 11. Then the tournament will shift from NBA team markets to Las Vegas, where T-Mobile Arena (home of the NHL’s Golden Knights) will host the semifinals on December 14 and the championship game on December 17. – Rappler.com